 12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey: I Wish I Had More Time For My Student Journey
Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film releases in cinemas on October 27

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Actor Vikrant Massey is all set to come up with his upcoming film 12th Fail.

Sharing incidents about his student life Vikrant told ANI, "I wish I had more time for my student journey because when I was a student and got admission to college, I was already working. I could not spend much time in college but somehow I managed to graduate. I have very few memories of the classroom." He added, "My college principal understood my financial condition and supported me. I continued appearing from the college without any correspondence." About the film, he said, "12th Fail is everyone's story, as you must have seen in the tagline. This is inspired by millions of true stories, this is a big responsibility. The kind of stories I do are mostly the stories of common people and you will see the same in this movie. We create people's stories and try to be the language of the people."

Earlier, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's production house took to their Instagram handle and treated fans with an interesting motion poster.

He wrote, "In the journey of life, it's not about where you start, but how you restart. Zero se kar #Restart! Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October - inspired by a million true stories."

With the launch of the motion poster, the makers also announced that the trailer for the film will be out on October 3.

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel, about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The film is also inspired by millions of true stories of students attempting the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC.

12th Fail is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

