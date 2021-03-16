1232 KM: Vinod Kapri shares teaser of film based on migrant labourers during COVID-19 lockdown

Indian journalist Vinod Kapri, who won a National Award for his documentary film 'Can't Take This Sh*t Anymore', has shared the teaser of his upcoming film - '1232 KMs'.
The film, based on the plight of migrant labourers who were stranded across the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown, will release on Hotstar.
It shows the journey of seven migrant workers who were left without no transport arrangement, food and shelter during the lockdown and had to cycle from Ghaziabad to Saharsa, Bihar.
The teaser highlights the problems of migrant labourers as they're seen stranded on roads, highways, and State borders.
Check out the heart-wrenching teaser here:
Vinod Kapri's journey of the migrant labourers will also be documents in books in Hindi and English. The books will be published in April and May respectively, while the film premieres on March 24, the day Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide lockdown for 21 days.
Earlier, sharing BTS pictures of his journey, the journalist had tweeted: "Just completed toughest & most unforgettable journey of my life which began in Ghaziabad to Saharsa, Bihar & covered a distance of 1232 Kilometers with 7 migrant labourers, who were riding BICYCLE to reach their villages."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)