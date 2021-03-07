Women's Day 2021: Meet the Covid Sheroes of Mumbai - Assistant Commissioner, BMC, Chanda Jadhav helped 2 lakh migrants return home

Mumbai: A few weeks ago global Scientists, epidemiologists and the international media were at pains to explain India’s mysteriously sharp decline in Covid 19 cases and deaths after September. Even though there has been a surge since mid-Feb, with an overall death rate of 112 per million people, we can confidently claim that we have fared far better than Europe and North America during this Pandemic.

One can attribute this to the heat, the robust immunity, the relatively younger population etc but let’s not forget very crucial elements which are, a dedicated workforce on the ground at State and Municipality levels and excellent doctors and health care workers, many of who are women. This should come as no surprise. One reads about women being the unsung heroes during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that claimed 50 million lives. They shouldered the burden of the pandemic because the virus disproportionately affected young men. Although the doctors treating the outbreak back then were almost universally male, it was women as nurses who became the primary caregivers.

On international women’s day we caught up with dynamic women Covid warriors from Mumbai South’s A-ward which covers Colaba, Churchgate and Navy Nagar, who were instrumental in containing the spread in that area.

This is just a small microcosm, but these women are representative of the indomitable spirit of our covid sheroes all over the country, who sacrificed much to ensure a better outcome for India.

Chanda Jadhav

Assistant Commissioner, BMC, A-Ward (Churchgate Colaba, Navy Nagar)

Her degree in social work and prior experience working in the State government held her in good stead for the mammoth task of managing the pandemic. Her duties ranged from creating awareness in the slums to providing for migrants, and arranging Covid tests for returning Indians. She balanced this with her housework and caring for her elderly mother, and inevitably contracted Covid Pneumonia in November. But that hasn’t stopped her from being back at work in full swing now that she’s recovered.

What were you responsibilities when we went into lockdown and how did you organize yourself?

I had to set up Awareness camp in slums, spread Information on whatsapp and control the emotions of people. We have 9 housing society groups in A-ward. I coordinated with them, organized medical camps in communities. I had to identify people who were sick and get their RT-PCR test done and see if they have comorbidities. We started Covid Care Center 1 (CCC1) for the high-risk contacts of positive patients, and Covid Care Center 2 (CC2) for covid positive patients who were mainly asymptomatic. In the beginning people were very reluctant to go there. We had to convince them. Had to give them confidence. We provided medicine and food in these centers. We had very limited manpower and resources, less than 100 people. My role was to monitor and coordinate everybody, doctors, politicians, and citizens. A Ward has many VIPs – IAS officers, judges, industrialists –I had to arrange tests for all of them. I had to arrange health checkups for the cruise ship passengers at Bombay port and for the passengers coming by the Vande Bharat planes. Really I think a woman is better equipped for this job. There is so much multi-tasking.