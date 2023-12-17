12 Best OTT Performances Of 2023: From Kareena Kapoor In Jaane Jaan To Babil Khan In The Railway Men

In 2023, several actors received acclaim for their remarkable performances in various shows and films on OTT platforms. Some of these performances have left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike as well as contributed to the success of OTT platforms with their outstanding work in web series and digital content.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan making her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan to Kajol mesmerising her powerful roles in shows like Lust Stories 2 and The Trial, the digital space allows for more nuanced and unconventional narratives, giving actors the chance to explore diverse roles and experiment with their craft. This has indeed led to the emergence of several breakout performances.

As the year comes to an end, take a look at the actors and actresses who were widely praised for their work on OTT. It may be noted that besides those mentioned in this list, there are certainly many more stars who made a significant contribution to the industry during the year.

Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan

In Sujoy Ghosh's suspense thriller, Kareena played the role of a single mother with a haunting past. Kareena's character Maya keeps her intentions a secret until the very end, adding a layer of suspense to the narrative. Sujoy Ghosh succeeded in creating a gripping tale that keeps the audience intrigued.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sushmita Sen in Taali

In the biographical drama series, Sushmita Sen played the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a renowned trans rights activist and social worker based in Mumbai. Throughout the series, Sushmita is tough and fiery and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she is currently experiencing one of the most thrilling and dynamic phases in her acting career.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Suvinder Vicky in Kohrra

In the thriller series, Suvinder Vicky portrays the character of Sub-Inspector Balbir Singh, a tormented individual grappling with personal demons. Amidst his internal struggles, he endeavors to unravel the mystery surrounding the murder of an NRI groom. Vicky's impactful portrayal adds depth to the narrative, capturing the complexity of the character and the challenges faced in solving the murder case.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vikas Kumar in Kaala Paani

Actor Vikas Kumar, who rose to fame as senior inspector Rajat in CID and ACP Khan in Aarya, stole the limelight for his stellar performance in the web series Kaala Paani. Vikas played the role of Santosh Savla in Kaala Paani, a father who will go to extreme measures for the sake of his family. His character is shown to be in immense pain throughout the series.

Where to watch: Netflix

Wamiqa Gabbi in Jubilee

Wamiqa Gabbi's performance in the web series Jubilee was much appreciated by the audience. She beautifully essayed the role of Niloufer Qureshi, an aspiring actress through the 1940s and 1950s. She embraces ambition without apology and is ready to go to great lengths to become successful. The series was created and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Kajol in The Trial

Kajol, a favourite among audiences, continued to captivate hearts with her recent foray into OTT. In the series The Trial this year, she earned widespread acclaim for her portrayal of a lawyer. Her performance was lauded for its intensity and authenticity, with audiences praising her seamless immersion into the character.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar



Amruta Subhash in Lust Stories 2

Netizens lauded Amruta Subhash for acing her role in Lust Stories 2, especially for her final showdown scene with Tillotama Shome. Amruta's short film The Mirror in Lust Stories 2 traced the story of Tillotama's character who explored her sexual fantasies by watching her house help (played by Amruta) have sex with her husband at her house, all through a mirror.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dimple Kapadia in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

In the drama series Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Dimple Kapadia was seen as Savitri who runs her empire from a large haveli, operating under a front called Rani Cooperative. The veteran actress effortlessly portrayed the quintessential woman navigating a man's world. In the aftermath of her husband's murder, she is compelled to step up and become self-sufficient for the well-being of herself and those she cares about.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Karishma Tanna in Scoop

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the compelling crime drama series takes inspiration from journalist Jigna Vora's 2019 memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. In the series, Karishma plays the lead role of Jagruti Pathak, a tenacious journalist on the hunt for scoops. Caught in the intricate web of the police, the underworld, and the media, her character delves into the complexities of these interconnected realms.

Where to watch: Netflix

Manoj Bajpayee in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Manoj Bajpayee played the role of PC Solanki in the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Needless to mention, the actor effortlessly portrayed the role and did absolute justice to his character. The film is based on the real story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case of the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Babil Khan in The Railway Men

Babil Khan, regarded as one of the most promising new-age actors, has garnered substantial acclaim from cinephiles and critics. His consecutive noteworthy performances have positioned him as a standout talent. He continued to raise the bar with his compelling performance in the web series The Railway Men. He received acclaim from various quarters for his remarkable growth as an actor, with critics hailing him as the 'actor to watch out for.'

Where to watch: Netflix

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui once again mesmerised the audience with a flawless performance in Haddi. He played the role of Harika, also known as Haddi, a member of the transgender community. The actor's portrayal is particularly notable for the way he lets his eyes convey a multitude of emotions throughout various parts of the film, adding depth and authenticity to the character.

Where to watch: Zee5