10th Jagran Film Festival travels to Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: After the curtains went down on the first chapter of Jagran Film Festival's (JFF) 10th edition here, the movie gala will now make its way to Lucknow and Kanpur from Friday.

The three-day festival, which would witness the who's who of Bollywood including actors Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth Malhotra, Boman Irani and director Nikkhil Advani in attendance, also has a special category of 'Retrospective Film' in its schedule, a press release read.

For this edition, according to the organisers, the retrospective film category will include box-office hits of actor Anil Kapoor like "Ram Lakhan" and "Biwi No 1". "We are excited to bring the festival to Uttar Pradesh. We hope to be able to provide a global platform to the many creative talents in the state.

"I thank the many filmmakers who registered and are participating in the festival. We have put together a treat for film lovers and hope they enjoy the many splendid films during the festival," Basant Rathore, senior vice-president, Jagran Prakashan, said.

"Tumbbad", directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad, will be screened as the inaugural film in Lucknow, while "Kya Hoga", directed by Gyanendra Dubey -- made by a producer from Kanpur and shot in Kanpur -- will have its world premiere at the Kanpur JFF.

Beside, both the cities will also screen Argentinian films along with the new OTT release "Kota Factory" by TVF. "Argentina is the country focus partner for this edition of the film festival," Rathore said.

The festival, which started in Delhi from July 18, after Kanpur and Lucknow will travel to Allahabad, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Dehradun, Hisar, Ludhiana, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Gorakhpur, Raipur, Indore and Bhopal. It will culminate on September 29 in Mumbai.