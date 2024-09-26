₹10 Lakh Cash Stolen From Actor Mohan Babu's Hyderabad House, Accused Arrested In Tirupati

Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu filed a complaint with the Hyderabad Police recently after cash amounting to Rs 10 lakh got stolen from his Jalpally house. The complaint was filed by the actor's secretary and the accused was later nabbed by the cops in Tirupati.

Mohan Babu's secretary had reportedly travelled to Tirupati and returned from there to Jalpally village on September 22 with Rs 10 lakh cash. He had placed it in his room in the servant quarters, but later, he realised it was missing.

He then filed a complaint with the Pahadishareef police and on monitoring the CCTV footage, they spotted the accused, identified as Vadithe Ganesh Naik, 24, loitering around the room, and leaving the house late in the night.

Evidence led the cops to Tirupati, and on Wednesday, Naik was arrested. He has been booked under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remanded in custody. Police seized cash worth Rs 7.3 lakh and a mobile phone from Naik, who worked as a clerk.

Mohan Babu is yet to issue a statement on the theft.

One of the legendary actors in Tollywood, Mohan Babu has been a part of more than 500 films in his career spanning over five decades.

In 2007, the Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, for his contribution to cinema.

Besides being an actor and producer, Mohan Babu is also an educationalist, and is the founder of Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust, among other educational institutions.