10 Best Movies of 2023: From Past Lives To Killers Of The Flower Moon

2023 is coming to an end, and many movies did well in theaters. It's time to reflect on the best movies that have been made this year. From Priscilla, Killers of the Flower Moon, to Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, check out the list of the best movies of 2023.

10 Best Movies of 2023:

1. Fallen Leaves

Fallen Leaves is a Finnish-German comedy-drama film written and directed by Aki Kaurismaki. The movie is about two lonely people, Ansa and Holappa, who meet in a karaoke and try to build a relationship.

2. Maestro

Directed by Bradley Cooper, Maestro is based on the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

3. The Zone of Interest

The Zone Of Interest is said to be loosely based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Martin Amis. The film gives a glimpse into the life of Auschwitz's commandant, Rudolf Hoss, and how he tries to build a dream life for his family next to the camp.

4. Priscilla

Priscilla is based on Elvis and Me, which is a 1985 memoir by Priscilla Presley. It shows how Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) was in a complicated relationship with Jacob Elordi (Elvis Presley).

5. Revoir Paris

Alice Winocour’s French drama Revoir Paris is about Mia, played by Virginie Efira, who survives a terrorist attack in Paris and struggles with mental health effects after the attack.

6. Past Lives

Directed by Celine Song, the Korean film is about two childhood friends, Na Young and Hae Sung, who reunite in New York after decades and express their love.

7. Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the book of the same name by American journalist David Grann. It is based on the series of murders of Osage members.

8. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is based on the novel of the same name written by American writer Judy Blume. It shows how Margaret Ann Simon and her family move to New Jersey and how she navigates new friends.

9. Dreamin' Wild

Dreamin' Wild is based on the lives of singer-musician brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson, who gained the spotlight 30 years after the album they recorded as teenagers was discovered.

10. Passages

Passages is a French film directed by Ira Sachs. It tells the story of a gay couple, Tomas and Martin, whose marriage faces a crisis after one of them gets into an affair with a young woman, Agathe.