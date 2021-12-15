Zell Education partners with Chandigarh University to offer a range of international financial qualifications (Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire.

PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.)

Zell Education, a leading financial and accounting ed-tech company, has teamed up with Chandigarh University to provide foreign professional credentials such as ACCA, CPA, and CIMA alongside their bachelor's and master's degrees.

Zell will serve as CU's technical partner in achieving its aim of training 5000 students by the conclusion of the next fiscal year.

Zell, a market leader in accounting and finance education, will use its technical expertise to assist CU in providing access to these degrees to students from throughout the world who wish to pursue these important financial credentials.

The alliance intends to meet the present spike in demand for accounting and finance courses such as ACCA, CPA, and CIMA, and to educate students for careers that go beyond textual literacy.

Zell has designed a unique structure of online and project-based training combined with mentor support to create transformative learning experiences. The ed-tech leverages AI, ML, and other tools to ensure students receive all content at the right time and can study better.

Their internal learning management system 'Nimbus' facilitates learning at students' own pace, time, flexibility thus creating a better learning experience for students and hence improving efficiency. This entire journey aids a student with a seamless learning experience thereby assisting them in building a rewarding career at an early age. Since its inception, Zell has impacted over 10,000 students to build their careers in Accounting and Finance. Accredited as a Platinum Approved Learning Partner of ACCA (UK), Zell has produced consistent rank-holders at the national & international levels.

Mr. Anant Bengani, Co-Founder & Director, Zell Education said, "This tie-up will pave a smoother route for students who are willing to take up global qualifications along with their undergrad. In the same period, the students will own dual qualification." He further added, "In this competitive day and age having global qualification changes the dynamic of a student's profile. The entire learning experience will give students an edge over others and help them fast-forwarding their career by becoming industry-ready at an early stage." Dr. Nitya Prakash, Director, Institute of Distance & Online Learning, Chandigarh University said, "With this partnership, we aim to bring international courses of finance and accountancy under one roof for our students. Chandigarh University along with Zell Education aims to provide world-class international finance courses to students across India and abroad." Chandigarh University along with Zell Education aims at providing students with global exposure and international certifications through their courses in ACCA, CPA, CIMA, etc. These global courses allow for the holistic development of students and will provide them with the right knowledge, skills, values, and ethics About Zell Education

Zell Education is India's leading training centre with its niche in Accounting & Finance aims to transform careers by making skill up-gradation effective, affordable & accessible for everyone. The organisation's primary goal is to deliver high-quality education & skill up gradation in collaboration with industry experts & best educational practices. The tech startup is present in more than 5 countries globally with 200+ experts as faculty and mentors for 10,000+ students enrolled with Zell. Apart from a 24 x 7 support system for its students, Zell also has highly qualified faculty for best results, along with placement assistance for the best interest of its students. With a strong leadership team, Zell has a university and corporate partnerships providing 100% assistance in placements for their students in 300

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:45 PM IST