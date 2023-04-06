 Zambian student dies after falling from 8 floor in Greater Noida
Zambian student dies after falling from 8 floor in Greater Noida

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Zambian student dies after falling from 8 floor | Representational, FPJ/Prashant Narvekar

Noida: A student from Zambia, living in Jaypee Aman Society, Sector 151, Greater Noida, died after falling from the 8th floor.

As per the Jagran report, the student was pursuing BBA from Sharda University, Greater Noida.

Police has started investigating the matter regarding the death of the student under suspicious circumstances. The footage of the CCTV installed in the society is being scrutinised.

The Jagran report furter says that the deceased, Mwaba M Bwalya reported injury after falling from the balcony of the 8th floor of Jaypee Aman Society Tower No. 15, Sector-151 Greater Noida.

The police immediately went to the spot and sent the injured student to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The deceased person used to live in the flat with two other Zambian students.

article-image

