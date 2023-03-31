 Karnataka: Class 10 student dies by suicide due to exam fear
Karnataka: Class 10 student dies by suicide due to exam fear

Friday, March 31, 2023
article-image
Bengaluru: A class tenth student ended his life by jumping into a river in this district of Karnataka on Thursday. The class 10th board exams are scheduled to begin on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Preliminary investigations revealed that 15-year-old Advaith Shetty took the extreme step due to exam stress. The incident was reported from Gundimajal village near Kodimbala in Kadaba taluk near Mangaluru.

His school bag was found on the banks of river Kumaradhara near Nakuru Gaya region this morning. Later, the Fire Force and Emergency personnel launched a hunt for his body in the river and recovered it.

Further details are awaited.

Mental Health Helpline

Mental Health Helpline | File

