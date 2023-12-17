Young Student's Heartwarming Gesture Touches Netizens And Cricketer Dinesh Karthik

Ankit with his house help, Saroja | X

A small child touched the hearts of netizens and even batsman Dinesh Karthik by purchasing a mobile phone for a woman who works as a cook for his family and has been caring for him since he was six months old.

The professional squash player V Balaji, who manages Dinesh Karthik and his spouse Dipika Pallikal Karthik, posted a picture of his son Ankit clutching a cell phone box that he appears to be giving to their cook on X, the former Twitter platform.

“Ankit has so far earned 7K by playing weekend tournaments. And today he got our Cook Saroja a mobile phone for 2K from his winnings. She has been taking care of him from when he was 6 Months. As parents @meerabalaji3107 and I can’t be more happier,” Balaji wrote.

Dinesh Karthik reposted the tweet

“Being a good human being is the first step towards being a successful one. Kudos to Ankit for such a thoughtful gesture and making the world brighter with the joy of giving,” Karthik wrote while reposting the tweet.

— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 13, 2023

Netizens' Reaction

One user wrote, "Best wishes to Ankit. Proud of him...", another wrote, "The kid is going to go a long way. A big congratulations to the parents for instilling the right set of values". Netizens praised the parents for raising him to be compassionate and kind.

"Teaching children to help one another at that age is the real meaning of education which have misunderstood with studying forcefully all the time from morning till late night(Tuitions, school and again tuitions)," commented another user.