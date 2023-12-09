 Watch| Teacher And Students Grooves On Trending 'Gulabi Sharara' Song, Video Goes Viral
A video of a schoolteacher dancing with her students to the beats of "Gulabi Sharara," a popular Pahadi song, has gone viral, capturing the hearts of viewers.

Megha FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
(Sporce: @kajalasudanii)

While people are keen on keeping up with trends, social media has become a hub for dance renditions, showcasing dancers effortlessly performing to popular tunes and enticing viewers on the internet.

The video has 63k likes and counting after being shared on Instagram by user @kajalasudanii.

In this widely shared video, a teacher wearing a saree leads a group of students to  dance on the popular pahadi music named “Gulabi Sharara.”

Viewers' reactions to the video have been wildly varied across the digital platforms. Comments flooding in express a wide range of emotions and opinions regarding the dance performance.

"Mujhe abhi admission chaiye iss school mein" (I want admission in this school right now) an enthusiastic commenter stated, expressing a desire to be a part of such an engaging environment.

Another viewer lauded the performance, stating, "This is the best dance on this song, amazing," showcasing admiration for the impeccable execution of the choreography.

However, opposing viewpoints emerged, asserting, "School is for study, not this dance," highlighting a viewpoint on the primary purpose of schooling.

