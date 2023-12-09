Watch| Viral Video Of Fight Between School Girls Leaves Netizens In Shock As They See Hair Pulling & Slaps

Viral girl fight at school. | (Source: Arhant Shelby/ X)

A video of an ugly fight between two girl students of a school is going viral on social media. The 30-second video clips shows two girl students pulling each other's hair, rolling on the floor and even exchanging blows. As the video moves further, a group of students can be seen stopping their fight as others watch.

Schools Girl’s street fight turns ugly

While the place, time, and reason behind the ugly school girls’ fight have not been disclosed in the viral video, two school girls can be seen brutally fighting with each other while being encircled by several other students. During the first, both the girls, who have thrown each other on the floor, can also be seen wrestling each other by throwing punches and mercilessly pulling one another’s hair.

The viral clip was first shared on Twitter (Now X) by a user named Arhan Shelby and was latter reposted by another Twitter handle ‘Ghar ke Kalesh’ who dropped it along with a caption that read “College girl on road.”

Netizens in shock

Netizens jumped into the comment section as soon as the video went viral, flooding it with hilarious reactions.

While some criticized those present for silently watching the girls beat each other up without intervening, others found the brawl fun and highlighted how both girls went after each other's hair during the physical confrontation.

Taking to the comment section, one internet user asked, "Har ladai pe girls log ek dusre ka hair hi kyun khinchti hain?" (Why do girls always pull their hair during fights?)

"Mera desh mera desh mera desh badal rha h agge badh rha h" (My country is progressing), said another. "Why is no one trying to stop the fight?" a third person inquired.