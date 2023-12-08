'Humko Aata Hi Nahi Hai': JD(U) MP's Bizarre 'Can't Use Computer' Defense In LS For Mahua Moitra Goes Viral (Video)

Administrator

Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav stated on Friday that he does not personally submit questions on the Lok Sabha's website as he does not know how to operate computers. This revelation came as the Lower House moved to expel Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra, who faced allegations of sharing her log-in credentials with external parties and receiving a bribe for posing questions.

Yadav is a member of ethics committee

Yadav, a Lok Sabha ethics panel member and one of the opposition MPs who protested by leaving the committee meeting, claiming that Moitra faced irrelevant personal questions, criticised the ruling party. He questioned the selective questioning, citing the case of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey being summoned while businessman Darshan Hiranandani was not. Yadav made these remarks during a debate on the ethics committee report in the Lok Sabha. Following the opposition members' walkout, the report was endorsed, and the House voted in favor of expelling Moitra.

Don't know how to use computer, PA uploads question for me: JD(U) MP

"Even I do not remember my password. My PA has it. I did not frame any questions this time in the Lok Sabha out of fear. Pata nahi kya ho jayega (don't know what will happen). I never make my questions and so do many MPs," the JD(U) MP said.

"I never make my questions. My PA and other staff do. Humko ata hi nahi hai. Humko computer chalana nahi ata hai (I don't know how to do it. I can't operate a computer)," Yadav said. He went on to add that he is a 3-time MP and was an MLA 4 times and can't learn at this age.

"Can we learn in this age? Lalu Yadav once said an old crow can not be tamed. Not possible. Made some questions on 377 with great difficulty. What to do if I don't know something," Giridhari Yadav said.

Mahua Moitra is not the only one. Here, we have Giridhari Yadav from JDU, Bihar, who's admitting on the floor that he manipulates the questions he asks in the Parliament.



What kind of useless, irresponsible people we have in the Parliament! pic.twitter.com/VEn2g5IIZm — Mona Shandilya (@RoseTint4) December 8, 2023

Speaker Birla warns action after Yadav's candid admission

Speaker Om Birla objected to Yadav's comments.

"I request all members to prepare their own questions. This is against the norms. I can take action against members who do not prepare their own questions," Birla said.

Yadav said ethics panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar had said Hiranandani, who made the allegation through an affidavit that he paid a bribe to Moitra, would be called for examination but was not called eventually.

"It is the misfortune of this House that honourable Nishikantji was called for cross (examination), but Darshan Hiranandani was not called. If an affidavit can be trusted, why mistrust Nishikantji?

"The ethics panel chairman had said Hiranandani would be called.... We call MPs but do not call capitalists who make allegations," he said.

Mahua Moitra expelled in cash for query row

The Lok Sabha expelled Moitra on Friday after holding her guilty of sharing her website log-in credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.

After a heated debate during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC leader for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

The opposition members walked out of the House as the speaker started the voting process on the motion moved by Joshi.

The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha had recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

(With inputs from PTI)