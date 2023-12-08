'Shame For Parliamentary Democracy’: Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Decision To Expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra From Lok Sabha In 'Cash-For-Query' Case

File

Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the decision to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha in the 'cash-for-query' case, dubbing the move as "betrayal" of the country's parliamentary democracy.

Moitra was expelled after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

"It is a shame for parliamentary democracy. We condemn the way Mahua Moitra was expelled; the party stands with her. They (the BJP) can't defeat us in the election, so they have resorted to vendetta politics. It is a sad day and the betrayal of Indian parliamentary democracy," she told reporters here.

#WATCH | TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha



" Today, I am sad to see the attitude of the BJP party...How they betray democracy...They didn't allow Mahua to explain her stand. Full injustice has been done. " pic.twitter.com/ljCkLHwlHk — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

#WATCH | TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha



"I am telling you that Mahua (Moitra) is a victim of the circumstances. I strongly condemn it...Our party will fight along with the INDIA alliance...It is unfortunate for the democracy." pic.twitter.com/Ij7LPTgxzp — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

The feisty TMC boss alleged that the BJP didn't allow Moitra to even explain her stand.

After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the TMC member for "unethical conduct", which was adopted by a voice vote.

"But, she (Moitra) will return to Parliament with a bigger mandate. The BJP thinks the party can do whatever it wants as they have a brute majority. They must keep in mind that a day might come when they may not be in power," Banerjee said.

#WATCH | "This is vendetta politics of BJP. They killed democracy....It is injustice. Mahua will win the battle. The people will give justice. They (BJP) will be defeated in the next election," says TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee. pic.twitter.com/Y88F8YhNwK — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Announcing the expulsion of Moitra in the alleged charge of "cash for parliament questions", Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said: "This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP."

Addressing the media, Moitra said: "There is no evidence or any cash, any gifts anwhere. Expulsion is based on the ground that I have shared my Lok Sabha portal login. There are no rules to govern the share of the login. As the hearing of the Ethics Committee demonstrates, all of us MPs are conveyor belts to get questions from the public, from citizens to voice that in Parliament."

She also said that "tomorrow, the CBI will be sent to my house and I will harassed and will be harassed for next six months".

"I am 49 years old and i will fight you for next 30 years inside and outside Parliament. The Ethics Committee has no power to expel. You have assumed the power of the quasi authority. You have disregarded due process, and abused every tenet. This is the beginning of your (BJP) end. We are going to come back and we are going to see the end of yours (BJP)," Moitra said.

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

#WATCH | Mahua Moitra on her expulsion as a Member of the Lok Sabha says, "...If this Modi government thought that by shutting me up they could do away with the Adani issue, let me tell you this that this kangaroo court has only shown to all of India that the haste and the abuse… pic.twitter.com/DKBnnO4Q0d — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Following the expulsion of Moitra, opposition MPs, including CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, staged a walkout from the House.

Earlier in the day, the Ethics Committee tabled its report in Lok Sabha, recommending expulsion of Moitra as a MP and also asked for intense, legal and institutional inquiry by the government against her.

Moitra has been facing charges of alleged 'cash for parliament questions'. Birla had referred the complaint of BJP MP Nishiknat Dubey against Moitra to the Ethics Committee.