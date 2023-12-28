Yondr's Innovative Solution Revolutionizes Smartphone Use In US Schools | Pexels

A company has developed a solution to tackle the problem of smartphones inside schools that many schools in 41 states in the US have adopted. Students using smartphones in class is a challenge that educators around the world are struggling to handle because many of the students continue to use their phones in the classroom even when strict rules are in place against it.

American company Yondr makes fabric pouches that are magnetically sealed and designed to safely hold phones and other devices. These reusable bags are slightly bigger than smartphones and come in a distinctive gray and green color scheme. Activated by a specific magnet, the locking mechanism ensures a stronger closure than traditional fabric fasteners. This cutting-edge technology is being widely used in an increasing number of schools around the country.

School districts in 41 states have reportedly spent $2.5 million (about Rs 208,350,000) on Yondr pouches over the last eight years, according to Govspend, a database of government contracts and purchases, as reported by NBC News. According to Govspend, the majority of the spending has taken place since May 2022 as worries about smartphones being used by kids and the presence of phones in classrooms have grown.

Graham Dugoni, CEO of Yondr said, "I had 500 pouches in the back of my car, and I'd go around to schools during the day and concert venues at night." According to Dugoni as told to NBC, he was doing door-to-door sales at the time.