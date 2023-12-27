Controversy Erupts As US Elementary School Greenlights 'Satan Club'

Representative image

The approval of a Satan Club at Olathe Northwest High School in the suburbs of Kansas City has sparked a contentious debate, leading to anger and worry among parents.

Despite facing backlash, including an online petition with approximately 7,800 signatures, the school has decided to officially recognize the controversial club, which is associated with Satan worship and the Satanic Temple, as reported by Fox 4 Kansas City.

The student-led club's request was given the green light after meeting specific criteria set by the school administration.

According to a spokesperson from Olathe Public Schools, as mentioned in local media reports, the club application mandated a minimum of 10 students to express their interest in starting the club. Additionally, a student representative and a faculty supervisor were required to sign the application. Furthermore, the club leaders were also expected to present a comprehensive plan outlining the benefits their group would bring to the entire high school community.

The formation of this club has received a significant amount of criticism.

In early December, a student at Olathe Northwest initiated an internet petition titled “Stop The Satan Worship Club at Olathe Northwest” to express opposition to the school's decision.

“Schools should be places of education and growth, not platforms for satanic indoctrination or controversial practices,” stated the petition’s leader, Drew McDonald, expressing his profound worries, as reported by Fox 4 Kansas City. The online petition, however, went short of preventing the school from approving the contentious Satan Club.