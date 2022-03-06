Yogi meets Indian students who returned from Ukraine

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, met around 50 students who had returned from Ukraine on Sunday.

The chief minister interacted with the students and learned about the situation on the ground.

In times of crisis, the chief minister said, it is necessary to exercise restraint. He said that four government members were camping abroad and that 1,400 students had returned from Ukraine so far.

Efforts are on to bring back the students who have arrived in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. In Uttar Pradesh, 33 medical colleges are running normally. Our goal is to create a medical college in every district of the state. In government medical colleges, education is being done for 4 to 5 lakh rupees," he said.





There are about 2,400 students from Uttar Pradesh, studying in Ukraine.





He further said that how to further pursue the education of students who have returned from Ukraine, is under consideration.





"Prime Minister Modi is conscious of the future of children. Prime Minister Modi is in touch with neighbouring Ukrainian countries to bring back the students," he said.





The Indian government has launched an 'Operation Ganga' to bring back thousands of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 03:03 PM IST