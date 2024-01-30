XLRI Jamshedpur Announces XAT 2024 Cutoffs For BM, HRM Programs; Direct Link Here

XLRI Jamshedpur |

The XAT 2024 cutoffs for the PGDM Business Management (BM) and PGDM Human Resource Management (HRM) programs were announced today by XLRI Jamshedpur.

The list of candidates selected for the XLRI PI round will be available shortly. Those who meet the specified XAT cut offs for 2024 will be considered for the PI round scheduled for February 2024.

The XAT cut off for the 2024 intake is set at 96 percentile for male engineer candidates applying for the BM program and 95 percentile for those applying for the HRM program. For male non-engineer candidates, the cut off stands at 95 percentile for BM and 93 percentile for HRM.

The cut off for is set at 91 percentile for female engineer candidates applying for the BM program and 90 percentile for those applying for the HRM program. For female non-engineer candidates, the cut off stands at 90 percentile for BM and 88 percentile for HRM.

The XAT exam for 2024 took place on January 7th, and its results were declared on January 20th. The number of candidates who registered for the exam this year surpassed 1.35 lakh, marking the highest registration in XAT's history. Around 800 MBA colleges in India recognize the XAT exam.