 JEE Main 2024 Shift 1 Exam: Timings, Instructions, And Analysis
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2024 Shift 1 Exam: Timings, Instructions, And Analysis

JEE Main 2024 Shift 1 Exam: Timings, Instructions, And Analysis

Get the latest updates on JEE Main 2024 shift 1 exam held on January 30, including timings, instructions, and expectations. Stay informed about the exam paper, answer key release and expert analysis.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

On January 30, 2024, the JEE Main 2024 shift 1 exam was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 9 AM to 12 noon. Candidates were required to be at the exam center by 8:30 AM, and they needed to bring their admit card, ID proof, self-declaration form, and a photo. The exam covered physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with 25 questions in each section, amounting to 300 marks. The official NTA JEE Main 2024 question paper and answer key were scheduled for release at a later date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for the January term today, January 30, at 9 AM. The exam will continue until 12 noon.

Candidates were required to arrive at the examination venue between 7:30 and 8:30 AM with their admit card, valid ID, self-declaration form, and passport photo. Security checks and biometric attendance were carried out prior to granting access to the examination hall.

The exam comprises three sections –

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 25 questions from each section, making it a total of 300 marks. As per analysis of previous shifts, the January 30 shift 1 paper is expected to be moderately difficult.

Various coaching institutes will release the unofficial JEE Main question paper with solutions and analysis online later today. Students can use it to calculate probable scores. However, the official question paper will only be out on jeemain.nta.ac.in after the January session concludes.

Read Also
JEE Main 2024: Students Navigate A Mix Of Challenges
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Prodigy Finance Expands Its Network To Australia; Ties Up With Universities To Process Education...

Prodigy Finance Expands Its Network To Australia; Ties Up With Universities To Process Education...

National Initiative For Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Exam Dates Announced For February 2024

National Initiative For Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Exam Dates Announced For February 2024

P Chidambaram And Dharmendra Pradhan Engage In 'X' War As Standoff Over Madras University Vice...

P Chidambaram And Dharmendra Pradhan Engage In 'X' War As Standoff Over Madras University Vice...

JEE Main 2024 Shift 1 Exam: Timings, Instructions, And Analysis

JEE Main 2024 Shift 1 Exam: Timings, Instructions, And Analysis

UPSSSC PET 2023 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now!

UPSSSC PET 2023 Results Declared: Check Your Scores Now!