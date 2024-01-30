JEE Main 2024 Shift 1 Exam: Timings, Instructions, And Analysis

Representative image

On January 30, 2024, the JEE Main 2024 shift 1 exam was administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 9 AM to 12 noon. Candidates were required to be at the exam center by 8:30 AM, and they needed to bring their admit card, ID proof, self-declaration form, and a photo. The exam covered physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with 25 questions in each section, amounting to 300 marks. The official NTA JEE Main 2024 question paper and answer key were scheduled for release at a later date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 for the January term today, January 30, at 9 AM. The exam will continue until 12 noon.

Candidates were required to arrive at the examination venue between 7:30 and 8:30 AM with their admit card, valid ID, self-declaration form, and passport photo. Security checks and biometric attendance were carried out prior to granting access to the examination hall.

The exam comprises three sections –

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 25 questions from each section, making it a total of 300 marks. As per analysis of previous shifts, the January 30 shift 1 paper is expected to be moderately difficult.

Various coaching institutes will release the unofficial JEE Main question paper with solutions and analysis online later today. Students can use it to calculate probable scores. However, the official question paper will only be out on jeemain.nta.ac.in after the January session concludes.