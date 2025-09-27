XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28

XAT 2026 official mock test | Official Website

XLRI Jamshedpur has notified that the official XAT 2026 mock test will go live today at 5 PM. Aspirants who are registered for the forthcoming Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) can attempt the mock test by using their login details. The live mock test will be available for 24 hours, and thus aspirants can practice up to tomorrow, 5 PM.

Significance of the Official Mock Test

The official mock test of XAT 2026 is meant to assist candidates in getting accustomed to the current pattern of the exam and replicate the real test scenario. Though the score in the mock test will not affect the final score of XAT, it is a very important instrument to gauge preparation, locate areas of weakness, and strategize the exam.

Since the XAT 2026 examination is on January 4, 2026, this practice session presents candidates with a chance to fine-tune their strategy and gain confidence. The mock test registration had closed on September 24, 2025.

XAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The XAT exam takes place online and is used by more than 250 B-schools along with XLRI Jamshedpur. The pattern of the exam consists of four main sections:

-Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

-Decision Making (DM)

-Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

-General Knowledge (GK)

-Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

The test duration is 3 hours 30 minutes (210 minutes), with an additional 20 minutes for PwD candidates. There are 101 questions + 1 AEW, each with 5 answer options, and marking follows +1 for correct answers, -0.25 for wrong, and -0.10 for more than 8 consecutive unattempted questions. GK section carries no negative marking. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details.

Aspirants are recommended to utilise the official mock test to the fullest in order to assess their performance and realign their preparation strategy for the XAT 2026 exam.