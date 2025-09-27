Students In Poonch Showcase Creativity At Kala Utsav With Clay Modelling, Dance, Music And Visual arts Competitions

The Ministry of Education hosted a two-day Kala Utsav in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, where children from across the district participated in 12 different art categories and demonstrated their talents. | X @ANI

Poonch: The Ministry of Education hosted a two-day Kala Utsav in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, where children from across the district participated in 12 different art categories and demonstrated their talents.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from schools, with students competing in various arts, including visual and performing arts, such as clay modelling and painting, as well as music and dance.

#WATCH | Poonch, J&K: Student Uzma Rizvi says, "A Kala Utsav program has been organised here, attracting many schools to participate in various segments such as clay modelling and painting. These activities offer opportunities to showcase our talents... Additionally, different… pic.twitter.com/oax8l7aN8a — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Sharing her excitement, student Uzma Rizvi said, "A Kala Utsav program has been organised here, attracting many schools to participate in various segments such as clay modelling and painting. These activities offer opportunities to showcase our talents... Additionally, different cultures are being promoted through the event. We feel very happy about this."

#WATCH | Poonch, J&K: The Ministry of Education hosted a two-day Kala Utsav in Poonch, where children from 12 different arts categories participated and demonstrated their talents during the competition. (26.09) pic.twitter.com/DZ91NA4e0V — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025

Explaining the structure of the competition, Nodal Officer of Kala Utsav, Yugal Kishore, said, "Kala Utsav is sponsored by the Ministry of Education and Samagra Shiksha. This initiative aims to showcase the artistic talents of children. This year, in Kala Utsav, children are participating in 12 categories. Whether it is solo dance, group dance, instrumental music, classical music, or 2D and 3D designs in visual art, children have come here to participate in this district-level program. The children who win here will advance to the division level, then to the UT level, and finally to the national level. This is a significant initiative by the government..."

While young children in Poonch showcased their creativity, the national stage also saw recognition of artistic excellence. In New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu graced the award ceremony of the 64th National Exhibition of Art as the chief guest on Wednesday, presenting awards to 20 outstanding artists for their contributions to the visual arts, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The event was also attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture Vivek Aggarwal, and Nand Lal Thakur, Vice Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)