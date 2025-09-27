SSC Begins Applications For Over 3,000 SI Delhi Police And CAPF Posts 2025; Know Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria

SSC SI Delhi Police And CAPF 2025 Recruitment | Official Notification

SSC SI Delhi Police And CAPF 2025 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online application process for the Sub-Inspectors (SI) recruitment in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) 2025. Interested and eligible applicants can apply online at the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The SSC SI Delhi Police and CAPF 2025 application process starts from September 26, 2025, and the deadline to apply is October 16, 2025, till 11 PM. The online fee payment can be done until October 17, 2025, 11 PM. The window for correction of the application will open from October 26 to 27, 2025, till 11 PM, and the computer-based test will be conducted in between November and December 2025.

Vacancy Details

3,073 vacancies will be filled under this recruitment process:

-Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police: Male – 142, Female – 70

-Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 2,861

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be Indian citizens or Nepal citizens or Bhutanese citizens possessing eligibility certificates given by the Government of India. Age limits are between 20–25 years as of August 1, 2025, with relaxation in age for reserved categories.

Application Fee

The cost of the fee is Rs. 100, but women, SC, ST, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for relaxation are exempt.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of Paper-I, Physical Standard/Endurance Tests (PST/PET), Paper-II, and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Candidates need to pass the minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I and Paper-II to further go ahead. PST/PET are compulsory but qualifying, except for Ex-Servicemen. Candidates shortlisted from Paper-I will be permitted to appear for PST/PET followed by Paper-II.