XAT 2024 Exam Today: Guidelines And Essentials For Candidates

XAT 2024 Exam Today |

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) for the year 2024 is set to take place today, January 7, 2024. Organized by XLRI Jamshedpur, the exam will be conducted in Computer-based test mode across 80 plus cities nationwide, beginning at 2 pm and concluding at 5:30 pm.

Key Exam Details:

Duration: The total duration of the XAT 2024 paper is 210 minutes, divided into three parts – Part I (175 minutes), Part II (5 minutes), and Part III (30 minutes).

Marking Scheme: Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, with a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect response. There is also a negative marking of 0.10 marks for more than eight unanswered questions. No deduction will be made for incorrect answers in the General Knowledge (GK) section.

Countdown Timer: A countdown timer will be displayed in the upper-right corner of the screen, indicating the remaining time for each section.

Things to Carry for XAT 2024:

Candidates are advised to bring the following items to the exam center:

XAT 2024 admit card

1 passport size photograph

One valid photo ID (PAN card, Aadhar card, driving license, passport)

Ball pen

Disability certificate (if required)

Exam Day Guidelines:

To ensure a smooth exam day, candidates should adhere to the following guidelines:

Only bring a pen; other stationery is not allowed.

Electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, watches, iPads, and calculators, are prohibited.

No food or drink is allowed inside the exam hall.

Ensure the photo on the admit card matches the one uploaded during the application process.

Carry a ballpoint pen, two copies of the admit card, a picture ID, and a passport-sized photo.

Arrive at the test center one hour before the specified reporting time on the admit card.

Dress simply, avoiding jewelry, jackets, or clothing with pockets.

Rough sheets should be submitted after the conclusion of the XAT 2024 exam.

Candidates are urged to follow these guidelines to ensure a seamless and stress-free XAT 2024 experience.