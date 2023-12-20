XAT 2024 Admit Card Release Date Updated, Now On December 27 at xatonline.in | Representative Image

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has changed the release date to issue the admit card for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 exam.

According to the schedule, the hall ticket will now be issued on December 27, which is a week later than the previously scheduled date of December 20. Applicants can download their admit cards from the official website at xatonline.in using their login credentials.

XAT 2024 exam date:

XLRI will conduct the exam on January 7 across various centres in India from 2 Pm to 5.30 Pm.

Increase in XAT 20224 registrations:

This year's XAT registrations have increased by 40% compared to the previous year, with a total of 135,000 applicants submitted the forms.

XAT 2024 exam pattern:

The XAT 2024 is expected to have two sections:

Part I:

(A) Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning (VA & LR)

(B) Decision Making (DM)

(C) Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Part II:

(A) General Knowledge (GK)

(B) Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

The number of questions in the XAT usually ranges from 100-105, with each section expected to include between 22 and 30 questions.

Follow these steps to download XAT 2024 admit card:

Visit the official site at xatonline.in.

Then click on the admit card link on the homepage.

Enter login details.

Download the XAT 2024 admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.