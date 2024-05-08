 Kerala SSLC Result: Unlike Previous Years, Kerala Board Won't Release The List Of Toppers This Year
According to the data released by the Kerala board in the press conference, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.69 per cent. The pass percentage rate in the state has never dropped below 98%.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Kerala SSLC Result: Unlike Previous Years, Kerala Board Won't Release The List Of Toppers This Year | Representative Image

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has declared the Kerala Board SSLC Class 10 result. The results were announced in a press conference, at 3:00 PM.

More than 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Class 10th Exam this year. Along with the Kerala SSLC Results 2024, board officials have also announced the overall passing percentage, gender-wise passing percentage, and a few other details in the press conference.

However, the board has announced that unlike every year, the board will not release the list of students who have topped the class 10 SSLC exam in the state.

The SSLC results were released today in a press conference by the Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

According to the data released by the Kerala board in the press conference, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 99.69 per cent. The pass percentage rate in the state has never dropped below 98%.

Here are some key figures revealed in the Kerala Class 10 exam result:

No. of candidates who registered for the exam - 427153


No. of candidates who appeared for the exam - 426892


No. of candidates who have secured A+ Grade - 71831


No. of candidates who have secured A Grade or above in all subjects - 113574


No. of candidates who have secured B+ Grade or above in all subjects - 165425


No. of candidates who have secured B Grade or above in all subjects - 229753


No. of candidates who have secured C+ Grade or above in all subjects - 305692


No. of Candidates who have secured C Grade or above in all subjects - 385231


No. of candidates who have secured D+ Grade or above in all subjects - 425565


No. of candidates who have secured D Grade in a subject - 1169


No. of candidates who have secured E Grade in a subject - 0

