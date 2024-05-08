Kerala Board Class 10 Result: Check District-Wise Performances, Schools With 100% Pass Percentage And More

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has declared the Kerala Board SSLC Class 10 result. The results WERE announced in a press conference, at 3:00 PM.
More than 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Class 10th Exam this year. Along with the Kerala SSLC Results 2024, board officials have also announced the overall passing percentage, gender-wise passing percentage, and a few other details in the press conference.
Candidates can check their results on the following websites:
keralaresults.nic.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
Districts With The Highest And Lowest Pass Percentages:
Kottayam district has secured the highest pass percentage rate of 99.69%
Trivandrum district has obtained the least pass percentage rate of 99.08%
A total of 2474 schools in Kerala have got 100% pass percentage rate in the SSLC Class 10 Board Exam this year.
Pass Percentages Over The Years:
The pass percentage rate of the Kerala SSLC Board exams has witnessed a good and steady pass percentage rate over the years. Note that the pass percentage rate has never dropped below 98%. Below are details of the pass percentage rates in the Kerala Class 10 Board exams over the years:
In the year 2024, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.69%
In the year 2023, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.70%
In the year 2022, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.26%
In the year 2021, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.47%
In the year 2020, the pass percentage rate in the state is 98.82%
Key Highlights:
892 Government schools in the state have got a 100% pass percentage rate.
1139 aided schools in the state have got a 100% pass percentage rate.
443 unaided school in the state have got a 100% pass percentage rate.