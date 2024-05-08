Kerala Board Class 10 Result: Check District-Wise Performances, Schools With 100% Pass Percentage And More |

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has declared the Kerala Board SSLC Class 10 result. The results WERE announced in a press conference, at 3:00 PM.

More than 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Class 10th Exam this year. Along with the Kerala SSLC Results 2024, board officials have also announced the overall passing percentage, gender-wise passing percentage, and a few other details in the press conference.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Districts With The Highest And Lowest Pass Percentages:

Kottayam district has secured the highest pass percentage rate of 99.69%

Trivandrum district has obtained the least pass percentage rate of 99.08%

A total of 2474 schools in Kerala have got 100% pass percentage rate in the SSLC Class 10 Board Exam this year.

Pass Percentages Over The Years:

The pass percentage rate of the Kerala SSLC Board exams has witnessed a good and steady pass percentage rate over the years. Note that the pass percentage rate has never dropped below 98%. Below are details of the pass percentage rates in the Kerala Class 10 Board exams over the years:

In the year 2024, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.69%

In the year 2023, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.70%

In the year 2022, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.26%

In the year 2021, the pass percentage rate in the state is 99.47%

In the year 2020, the pass percentage rate in the state is 98.82%

Key Highlights:

892 Government schools in the state have got a 100% pass percentage rate.

1139 aided schools in the state have got a 100% pass percentage rate.

443 unaided school in the state have got a 100% pass percentage rate.