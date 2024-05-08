Kerala Board Class 10 Result Declared, Know How To Check Here | Representative Image

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has declared the Kerala Board SSLC Class 10 result. The results WERE announced in a press conference, at 3:00 PM.

More than 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Class 10th Exam this year. Along with the Kerala SSLC Results 2024, board officials have also announced the overall passing percentage, gender-wise passing percentage, and a few other details in the press conference.

Last year, Kerala Class 10 result was declared on May 19, 2023.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites:

keralaresults.nic.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

How to check Kerala SSLC result 2024 with Board roll number:

The students can check the Kerala Class 10th Result 2024 with their board roll number. Follow the steps given below to check the results with board roll number:

Step 1: Visit the Official website: keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2 : Click on ‘SSLC result 2024 Kerala’ link.

Step 3: Enter Kerala SSLC Board Roll Number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Check and download the result for future reference.

How to check the result on keralaresults.nic.in with school code:

Students also have the option to check their results using their school code. They can follow the given instructions to download the results with their school code:

Step 1: Visit the official website: keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘SSLC Result 2024 Kerala School-wise’.

Step 3: Enter your school code in the appropriate box.

Step 4: Kerala SSLC Result 2024 List will be displayed on the widow.

Step 5: Look for your name in the list and check your result.

Step 6: Download the result for your future reference.