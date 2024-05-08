Kerala Board Class 10 Result Declared, Know How To Check Here

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has declared the Kerala Board SSLC Class 10 result. The results WERE announced in a press conference, at 3:00 PM.
More than 4 lakh students registered for the Kerala Class 10th Exam this year. Along with the Kerala SSLC Results 2024, board officials have also announced the overall passing percentage, gender-wise passing percentage, and a few other details in the press conference.
Last year, Kerala Class 10 result was declared on May 19, 2023.
Candidates can check their results on the following websites:
keralaresults.nic.in
results.kite.kerala.gov.in
How to check Kerala SSLC result 2024 with Board roll number:
The students can check the Kerala Class 10th Result 2024 with their board roll number. Follow the steps given below to check the results with board roll number:
Step 1: Visit the Official website: keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2 : Click on ‘SSLC result 2024 Kerala’ link.
Step 3: Enter Kerala SSLC Board Roll Number and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on ‘Get Result’.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on screen.
Step 6: Check and download the result for future reference.
How to check the result on keralaresults.nic.in with school code:
Students also have the option to check their results using their school code. They can follow the given instructions to download the results with their school code:
Step 1: Visit the official website: keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘SSLC Result 2024 Kerala School-wise’.
Step 3: Enter your school code in the appropriate box.
Step 4: Kerala SSLC Result 2024 List will be displayed on the widow.
Step 5: Look for your name in the list and check your result.
Step 6: Download the result for your future reference.