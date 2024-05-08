Kerala SSLC Result To Be Declared Today By 5 PM; Check Marking Scheme, Re-examination, Re-valuation Process

Representative Image |

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty's notice states that the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the results of the class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations today, May 8, 2024. The results are expected to be made public around 5:00 PM.

Kerala SSLC exams were held from March 4 to March 25, 2024, for the 2023–2024 academic year. Only by using their registration numbers and school names can they view their results.

As soon as the results are released, students who took the board exams can visit and get the Kerala SSLC marksheet 2024 from the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Marking Scheme

Based on the exam structure, the Kerala SSLC test has a total score of 650. This comprises the 40 points for IT, the 130 points for the internal assessment, and the 480 points for the written test. Students that receive 90–100% obtain an A+ grade. Students need to get at least 35% overall and in each paper to pass the board test. Students who received a score between 30 and 39 percent are given a D+. Those who received a D or an E on their exam are required to take an additional test to raise their score.

Kerala Board Class 10 Re-examination



The Kerala 10th improvement examinations' Kerala SSLC result 2024 will reportedly be made public by the KBPE board in June. Students can see the dates and times by going to the official Kerala Board website. Students are advised to practise the Kerala SSLC past year question papers in order to improve their grades.

Kerala Board Class 10 Re-evaluation



In addition, students can ask for a reevaluation of their Kerala SSLC results or a photocopy of their answer sheets if they are unhappy with their results. When the results are announced, they have to submit their online applications. Students must pay a set sum and provide their details in order to apply.