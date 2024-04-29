Kerala LSS USS Result 2024 Declared, Find Direct Link To Download Here

MHT CET results 2023 will be declared on June 12. | Representational Pic

The Board Of Public Examinations (BPE), Kerala, has declared the Kerala LSS USS results today. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the Board of Public Examinations, Kerala to check the results. The official website is bpekerala.in

To check the results, candidates should visit the official website and log in using the registration number and date of birth.

Students clearing the Kerala LSS exams for class 4 will be provided with an annual scholarship of Rs, 1000 throughout their class 5, 6, and 7.

Those clearing USS class 7 exams will be eligible for a yearly scholarship of Rs, 1500 during class 8, 9 and 10.

The link for students to check the Kerala LSS and USS results is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the scholarship exam result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPE Kerala - bpekerala.in

Step 2: Click on the Kerala LSS/USS Result link.

Step 3: Login using your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the scorecard and save its copy for further reference.