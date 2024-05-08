GPAT 2024 Registration Closes Today at natboard.edu.in, Check Who Can Apply And More | Representative Image

Conducted by NBEMS, GPAT (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test) offers students a gateway to various postgraduate pharmacy programs.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is concluding the online registration process for GPAT 2024 today i.e., May 8, 2024.

In order to register, candidates must visit natboard.edu.in and meet the eligibility criteria. Candidates need to also pay the prescribed fee.

The registration process for GPAT is currently active on its official website and remain so till the end of today.

Candidates, however, will have the chance to make any necessary edits or modifications to their applications from May 11 to May 14.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for GPAT 2024, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharm.) obtained from any recognized university in India.

Examination fees

The application fee varies depending on the candidate's category:

For the Unreserved, OBC, and EWS category, the fee is Rs. 3500

For the SC, ST, and PwD category, the fee is Rs. 2500

Read Also GPAT Registration Window Opens, Apply By May 8

Steps to Apply for GPAT 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for GPAT 2024 application.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the online application process.

Step 4: Fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Pay the applicable examination fee.

Step 6: Submit the completed application form and download a copy for future reference.

Successful candidates can expect their results by July 8.

Know more about the exam

The exam has 125 multiple-choice questions spanning various subjects.

The exam paper will be divided into sections covering a range of pharmacy subjects:

Pharmaceutical Chemistry & Allied Subjects (38 questions, 152 marks)

Pharmaceutics & Allied Subjects (38 questions, 152 marks)

Pharmacognosy & Allied Subjects (10 questions, 40 marks)

Pharmacology & Allied Subjects (28 questions, 112 marks)

Other Subjects of B. Pharm course (11 questions, 44 marks