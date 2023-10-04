 World Teachers' Day 2023: This year's Theme Is To Stop Decline In Number Of Teachers
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWorld Teachers' Day 2023: This year's Theme Is To Stop Decline In Number Of Teachers

World Teachers' Day 2023: This year's Theme Is To Stop Decline In Number Of Teachers

The world is facing an unprecedented global teacher shortage exacerbated by a decline in their working conditions and status.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
World Teachers' Day 2023 | cem.org

The World Teachers’ Day is observed on 5th October every year to celebrate the efforts of teachers, who provides the unique opportunity to make a transformative and lasting impact on the lives of others. Teachers also helps their students to find a right direction. However, a report by United Nations says that the world is facing an unprecedented global teacher shortage exacerbated by a decline in their working conditions and status.

Theme for World teacher's day 2023:

According to the United Nations, The theme for 2023 is "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage."

The 2023 celebrations will aim to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda.

The UN says, through various activities, they will advocate for a dignified and valued teaching profession, analyse their challenges, and showcase inspiring practices to attract, retain and motivate teachers and educators. It will also examine the ways in which education systems, societies, communities, and families recognise, appreciate, and actively support teachers.

Read Also
Teachers’ Day At NIFT Teachers Get Emotional After Reading Students’ Letters
article-image

History of world teacher's day:

According to the UN, World Teachers’ Day was first observed in 1994. The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education.

United Nations has recommended certain points to tackle the issue of declining teachers around the world

Read Also
Ban Ki-Moon Birthday: Must-know Facts About The Former Secretary-General Of The United Nations
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Lucknow Records 100% Placement; Highest Salary Reaches 4 Lakhs/ Month

IIM Lucknow Records 100% Placement; Highest Salary Reaches 4 Lakhs/ Month

Take a Look At Cleanliness Drive Across Premiere Educational Institutes

Take a Look At Cleanliness Drive Across Premiere Educational Institutes

All Students In England To Study Maths And English Until 18 As Rishi Sunak Scraps A-Levels

All Students In England To Study Maths And English Until 18 As Rishi Sunak Scraps A-Levels

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in

'Maharashtra Hospital Had Money For Medicines' Hasan Mushrif, Minister Of Medical Education, On...

'Maharashtra Hospital Had Money For Medicines' Hasan Mushrif, Minister Of Medical Education, On...