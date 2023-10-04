World Teachers' Day 2023: This year's Theme Is To Stop Decline In Number Of Teachers

World Teachers' Day 2023 | cem.org

The World Teachers’ Day is observed on 5th October every year to celebrate the efforts of teachers, who provides the unique opportunity to make a transformative and lasting impact on the lives of others. Teachers also helps their students to find a right direction. However, a report by United Nations says that the world is facing an unprecedented global teacher shortage exacerbated by a decline in their working conditions and status.

Theme for World teacher's day 2023:

According to the United Nations, The theme for 2023 is "The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage."

The 2023 celebrations will aim to put the importance of stopping the decline in the number of teachers and then starting to increase that number at the top of the global agenda.

The UN says, through various activities, they will advocate for a dignified and valued teaching profession, analyse their challenges, and showcase inspiring practices to attract, retain and motivate teachers and educators. It will also examine the ways in which education systems, societies, communities, and families recognise, appreciate, and actively support teachers.

History of world teacher's day:

According to the UN, World Teachers’ Day was first observed in 1994. The Recommendation concerning the Status of Higher-Education Teaching Personnel was adopted in 1997 to complement the 1966 Recommendation by covering teaching personnel in higher education.

United Nations has recommended certain points to tackle the issue of declining teachers around the world