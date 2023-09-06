Teachers’ Day At NIFT Teachers Get Emotional After Reading Students’ Letters | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students wrote emotional letters and pasted them on a wall in honour of teachers who guided them. There was no limit to happiness teachers felt after reading the letters.

This was the scene at National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) on Tuesday. Student Diversity Advisory Council member Prabhat Kumar said, “We all feel very fortunate to have received this unique gift from students.

I am happy that my students are with me to give importance. They have taught me more than I have taught them.” All the teachers started laughing after seeing their caricatures made by students “Now, we have got this opportunity to express our gratitude to our teachers, which we have been saving for so long.

We had only one aim while planning this event - happiness of our teachers,” said student Ritika Maheshwari. Besides, students tried to make Teachers’ Day memorable with many activities including singing, dancing and fun games.

The teachers played a game in which they had to pick up a slip of paper and draw a picture of the word written on it, which had to be known to other teachers.