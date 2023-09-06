 Teachers’ Day At NIFT Teachers Get Emotional After Reading Students’ Letters
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalTeachers’ Day At NIFT Teachers Get Emotional After Reading Students’ Letters

Teachers’ Day At NIFT Teachers Get Emotional After Reading Students’ Letters

NIFT Bhopal

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Teachers’ Day At NIFT Teachers Get Emotional After Reading Students’ Letters | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students wrote emotional letters and pasted them on a wall in honour of teachers who guided them. There was no limit to happiness teachers felt after reading the letters.

This was the scene at National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT) on Tuesday. Student Diversity Advisory Council member Prabhat Kumar said, “We all feel very fortunate to have received this unique gift from students.

I am happy that my students are with me to give importance. They have taught me more than I have taught them.” All the teachers started laughing after seeing their caricatures made by students “Now, we have got this opportunity to express our gratitude to our teachers, which we have been saving for so long.

We had only one aim while planning this event - happiness of our teachers,” said student Ritika Maheshwari. Besides, students tried to make Teachers’ Day memorable with many activities including singing, dancing and fun games.

The teachers played a game in which they had to pick up a slip of paper and draw a picture of the word written on it, which had to be known to other teachers.

Read Also
Indore: Even CMHO Office Not Safe; 11 Cases Found In Three Days
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Gurus Who Shape Young Minds Felicitated

Indore: Gurus Who Shape Young Minds Felicitated

Ravunni Depicts Problems Due To Debt, Usury In Life

Ravunni Depicts Problems Due To Debt, Usury In Life

Rare Pics On Lord Krishna, Mahabharata At Birla Museum

Rare Pics On Lord Krishna, Mahabharata At Birla Museum

Bhopal Master Plan Last Hearing Witnesses A Lot Of Commotion

Bhopal Master Plan Last Hearing Witnesses A Lot Of Commotion

BJP Scared Of INDIA Alliance: Iyer

BJP Scared Of INDIA Alliance: Iyer