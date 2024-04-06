World Health Day 2024: NMC Launches 'My Health, My Rights' Initiative

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

Every year on April 7, 2024, is World Health Day. "My health, my rights" is this year's World Health Day theme.

To address the healthcare issues encountered by medical professionals and students, the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Task Force on Mental Health and Well-Being of Medical Students (NTF) have established the "My Health, My Rights" project.

The programme will offer resources to treat stress, anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues, as well as private counselling, therapy, and mental health support services.

The NMC anti-ragging committee will be in charge of organising the World Health Day 2024 initiative.

Wellness initiatives undertaken



Additionally, it seeks to offer wellness initiatives that emphasise mental toughness, physical health, and work-life balance. These programmes may include mindfulness meditation, yoga, stress management classes, and dietary advice.

"Need to destigmatize mental health issues within the medical community, fostering a culture of openness and support and underscored the importance of prioritising the well-being of healthcare providers and implementing mentorship programmes to build resilience in medical students," stated Aruna Vanikar, president of UGMEB, NMC, underscoring the significance of putting health first.



"People are urged to take ownership of their health through activities such as exercise, nutrition, meditation, social involvement, and environmental stewardship under the theme "My Health, My Rights," the commission stated.

The president of PGMEB, NMC, Vijay Oza, spoke on this occasion on the rights of postgraduate medical students to comprehensive training, mentoring, and support for their emotional resilience.