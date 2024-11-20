World Children's Day 2024: What Adults Can Learn from a Child’s Perspective on Life

Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal at Jasudben ML School, and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary, Mumbai |

Remember the days when you used to think the moon was walking with you? Discovering various characters in clouds, and inventing games of our own - the ideas were epic and our imagination, limitless. Each day was a new experience and adventure, full of wonder and learning. But slowly, things change as you tuck all that away in the attic of your brain and become less open to experience. We stop looking for that unjaded and fresh view of the world with expectations and duties dictating our every move. As adults, we become teachers to children around us, while what they teach us is often overlooked. This Children’s Day, here are six key lessons on how we can relearn from the children’s perspectives about our approach to life and learning.

1. Living in the Moment

Children live fully in the present; they engage in activities without thinking about what may happen next or dwelling in the past. Adults, on the other hand, frequently swing between the past and the future, weighed down with anxiety or regret. When we watch a kid playing, making his sandcastle, or painting a picture, we realise the power of being totally in the present. This can not only increase the richness and joy of life but also relieve stress.

2. Embracing Curiosity

Children are curious; they have the urge to explore and find out more about their surroundings. While adults are usually too shy to ask any kind of question or be silent for the time being, children teach us the importance of curiosity. They remind us that learning does not stop with formal education; it is an ongoing process. Embracing curiosity as an adult includes welcoming new experiences and being willing to ask questions. A curious mentality increases cognitive function and problem-solving ability, thus encouraging innovation, creativity, and personal development.

3. Resilience and Adaptability

Among the most resilient beings on Earth, children fall many times when learning to walk but pick themselves up and attempt again without fear of failure. Setbacks are seen as a necessary element of the journey rather than the destination. Adults, on the other hand, frequently struggle with setbacks, fearing that they avoid taking risks entirely. Observing children teaches us that resilience is developed by tackling obstacles head-on. This perspective can help overcome problems and emerge stronger even in the challenging times.

4. Unfiltered Expression of Emotions

Children laugh loudly when happy, weep when they are unhappy, and express their displeasure without hesitation. While adults are frequently taught to hide their emotions in order to look composed, children show that wholly experiencing emotions is normal and healthy. Suppressing emotions can result in long-term mental health issues. Effective emotional expression helps improve emotional regulation and general well-being in adults. Adults should learn from children and practice expressing their feelings more openly—whether through journaling, discussion, or creative ways—in order to have more balanced and happier lives.

5. Boundless Imagination

Children look at the world through a lens of curiosity and imagination. A simple cardboard box can become a treasure trove, spaceship, or even a fortress in their eyes. As adults become more concerned with practicalities and regularity, their ability to think imaginatively suffers. By reigniting their creativity through imaginative activities such as drawing, storytelling, or brainstorming sessions, they can open a window to new opportunities.

6. Art of Forgiveness

Unlike adults, children are among the most forgiving beings. With an exceptional ability to let go of grudges, they may show anger, cry, or feel hurt, but in an instant, they are ready to extend a friendly hand without harbouring bitterness. Their forgiveness is pure, coming from a place of inner honesty and endurance. Embracing this quality as an adult can teach us the importance of letting go of our worries, making deeper connections, and finding inner peace.

So, the next time you see a child laugh freely or face difficulty without fear, consider how you can apply some of their wisdom to your own life. In doing so, we might discover that the genuine experts in living life are the youngest among us.

The author of this article is Principal at Jasudben ML School, and Bloomingdales Pre-Primary, Mumbai