 World Children's Day 2024: Why Is It Celebrated On November 20? Know This Year's Theme And Significance
Every year, World Children's Day is observed on November 20. However, India celebrates Children's Day on November 14 on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary.

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
World Children's Day 2024 | Canva

World Children’s Day is annually observed on November 20. It serves as a reminder of the importance of childhood in shaping individuals and society. It honours the rights of children and promotes their well-being, ensuring they have access to education, protection, and growth opportunities.

This day marks the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1989, emphasising the global commitment to securing a better future for children. In 2024, World Children's Day continues to highlight the significance of nurturing and empowering the next generation, with a focus on this year's theme and its importance in today's world.

Why is World Children's Day observed on November 20?

World Children's Day was first created in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and is celebrated every year on November 20 to promote global unity, raise awareness about children's issues, and improve their well-being. The date is significant because on November 20, 1959, the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and in 1989, it adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Since 1990, November 20 has also marked the anniversary of these important agreements on children's rights.

Children's Day in India

In India, Children's Day was initially celebrated on November 20th, which is also World Children's Day, as observed by the United Nations (UN). But upon Pandit Jawarharlal Nehru's passing, India celebrated Children's Day on November 14 on his birth anniversary.

The former prime minister consistently stood up for the rights of children. "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country," reads one of his well-known sayings for kids.

World Children's Day 2024 Theme

World Children's Day 2024 theme is "Listen to the Future." The official statement by UNICEF stated, "We're encouraging the world to actively listen to children’s hopes, dreams, and visions for the future, promoting children’s right to participation. Children should be empowered to voice their opinions about the world they want to live in, and it’s all of our responsibility to listen and support their visions."

World Children's Day Significance

Children are a precious gift, as the Bible says. The UN emphasises that World Children’s Day gives everyone an opportunity to support and celebrate children's rights. It encourages conversations and actions that help create a better world for children.

