Explore Cranberry And Its Antioxidant Power—Know How It Boosts Energy And Vitality

Fruits are a health-conscious man’s best friend. To remain energetic, start the day with a large helping of fresh fruits, munch on dried fruits to satiate those 5pm cravings or pop in some luscious berries for late night binge watching.

Fitness experts suggest one must have the last meal before 7.30pm. While overnight fasting helps bring focus and mental clarity, it also detoxifies the body and enhances digestion and supports the immune system. But one must be wary of the snags of keeping periodic, intermittent, or religious fasts.

Intake of beverages are crucial to keep oneself energised and refreshed. “While classics like chaas, nimbu paani, and coconut water are always treasured, cranberry-based drinks are springing up on the popularity graph. Though not native to India, the nutritious, tangy, and vibrant cranberries seem to top the chart with their burst of colour and unique zest,” observes Mumbai-based nutritionist Siddhi Shah.

Origin of cranberries

Cranberries are not grown in India as the tropical climate of the country is not conducive to its cultivation. They grow in cooler regions like North America and some parts of Europe. US Cranberries are grown mainly in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington. It is a multi-generational setup of growers. More than 1,100 small family farms cultivate this nutrition-loaded crimson fruit.

"Fresh, dried or frozen US Cranberries, cranberry juice, and cranberry sauce are available yearlong. They can be ordered via online platforms. We use them in our cocktails," informs Tarique Herekar, Director of Food & Beverages, Novotel Pune Nagar Road.

“Fresh, dried or frozen US Cranberries, cranberry juice, and cranberry sauce are available yearlong. They can be ordered via online platforms. We use them in our cocktails,” informs Tarique Herekar, Director of Food & Beverages, Novotel Pune Nagar Road.

Health benefits

Cranberries are credited with providing several wellness traits. From prevention of Urinary Tract Infection, tooth cavities, low blood pressure to inhibiting colonisation of H. Pylori in the stomach, common cold and other conditions, they are the tiny health warriors. Dr. Snehal Sisodia mentions its other benefits, “Packed with antioxidants, it prevents damages from free radicals and has anti-cancer properties. It reduces LDL levels (bad cholesterol) thereby enhancing heart health.”

Their tangy-sweet taste makes them versatile and ideal for light beverages with coconut water, quick fruit bowls, or even as a twist in traditional vrat recipes with makhana or sabudana. Sprinkle a handful of them over khichdis and other vrat staples.

Adding cranberries not only uplifts the flavour of your fasting platter but also ensures you stay energised and refreshed while you are fasting — be it for the festive season or otherwise.

Beware

Should be consumed in moderation as it can cause kidney stones in pre-disposed individuals.

Overindulgence can cause diarrhea and an upset stomach.

Processed dried cranberries have added sugar. Select unsweetened varieties.

If you have any health conditions it is advisable to consult your doctor, before consumption.

Try these refreshing cranberry recipes by independent chefs.

Sparkling Cranberry Panak by Chef Khushi

A fizzy twist on the traditional panakam.

Ingredients:

2 cups US Cranberries

2 tbsp fresh ginger, chopped

2 tsp whole peppercorns

½ tsp whole cardamom seeds

1 cup + 2 cups water

2 cups sugar

Sparkling water (to top)

Method:

Blend cranberries, peppercorns, ginger, and cardamom with 1 cup water to form a smooth paste. Boil sugar with 2 cups of water until the syrup turns clear and slightly reduced. Stir in the cranberry paste and bring to a boil. Let it cool for 20 minutes, then strain into a jar. Freeze leftover pulp in ice cube trays.

To serve, pour about ¼ cup of the cranberry syrup into a glass, top with sparkling water, and add a couple of cranberry pulp cubes. Garnish with extra cranberries.

Cranberry Coconut Chill by Tarneet Kaur

A light and tropical cooler that’s perfect for long days of fasting.

Ingredients

2 cups fresh cranberries

1 cup coconut water

30 ml fresh lemon juice

Ice – to serve

Lemon wheel & mint sprig – for garnish

Method

Blend cranberries with a little water until smooth, then strain to extract fresh cranberry liquid.

Add the cranberry extract, coconut water, and lemon juice to a shaker with ice.

Shake well until nicely chilled.

Strain into a glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a lemon wheel and a sprig of mint.

Serve immediately and enjoy a naturally hydrating, sweet-tangy cooler.

Vanilla Cranberry Ginger Milkshake by Chef Sues

Vanilla Cranberry Ginger Milkshake |

For those who love indulgence, this creamy milkshake doubles as dessert.

Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

2 cups fresh cranberries

1 tbsp finely chopped ginger

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

1 cup milk

Method:

Boil sugar and water, then add cranberries. Cook for 10–15 minutes until the berries burst.

Stir in ginger and vanilla, cook for another 2 minutes, then mash or purée. Let it cool completely.

In a blender, mix ice cream and milk until smooth.

Add 2 tbsp of the cooled cranberry mixture to a tall glass, then pour the milkshake over.