World Biofuel Day 2023: Importance Of Using Renewable Energy Sources

World Biofuel Day 2023 | Photo: Representative Image

World Biofuel Day is marked on August 10 every year to create awareness about the importance of non-fossil fuels as an alternative for the energy sector. Any fuel that is derived from biomass for e.,g plant, algae or animal waste. since such feedstock material can be replenished readily, biofuel is considered to be a source of renewable energy. This renewable source of energy reduces the need for fossil fuel supply, which is considered a nonrenewable resource like coal, petroleum and natural gas. Some common examples of biofuels are corn ethanol, biodiesel, and biogas from organic byproducts.

This day promotes and raises awareness about non-fossil fuels as an alternative source of energy. The day also focuses on the government’s initiatives and efforts to conserve fossil fuels.

Theme for world Biofuel Day 2023:

The day honours Rudolf Diesel, the person who invented the diesel engine. This discovery led to new channels of renewable and sustainable sources of energy.

In India, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas celebrates the day since 2015 with a theme. But due to no official announcement of the theme, World Biofuel Day will be celebrated on the theme of 2022, ‘Biofuels for Sustainability and Rural Income.’

Why is World Biofuel Day celebrated?

August 10 was chosen to mark World Biofuel Day as it was on this date in 1893 that German inventor Sir Rudolf Diesel successfully used peanut oil to operate a diesel engine. This discovery was exceptional as it opened a new path from fossil fuels to renewable and sustainable energy sources.

Importance of Biofuel Day 2023:

World Biofuel Day commends one of the most noteworthy creations of history. The day additionally features the natural advantages of biofuels and promoting sustainable energy.

Read Also Petrol and diesel prices unchanged as India reports 3-fold surge number of in pumps selling biofuel

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)