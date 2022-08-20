Working, making new friends: Indian student lives her dream abroad

Representational image |

Many believe that studying abroad is a drastic step that is not easy. But I have been dreaming of studying abroad since the age of 15, thus shifting to the UK in 2019, was a dream come true.

I have completed my undergraduate degree in zoology from Oxford Brookes University. Surprisingly, we were the first batch of students to study zoology at this university. Although a bit mismanaged, I had immense fun studying this course at Oxford Brookes. I have always wanted to do something related to animals, zoology seemed to be the best fit. The UK is known for zoology unlike India, which is why I chose this country for my zoology research. Though this course is not very popular amongst students, I find it extremely unique and very essential.

My course entailed a fair amount of practical fieldwork over three years. Reports and essays replaced exams during our first year, which was easier said than done. Report writing was completely different from what we were taught in India, it took me around two months to understand the format and write better reports and essays. Practicals and fieldwork have always been easy for me, especially fieldwork as I got to experience the beautiful surroundings of Oxford and I got the opportunity to learn about all the animals in England.

During my time at Oxford Brookes, I took up a part-time job which helped my finances as well as my social life, it was a humbling experience. In the UK the work hours are lesser but the pay is good. People are welcoming and generous towards new members. I am currently working as a laboratory technician and at work, I use my university skills and experiences to help me complete my tasks.

I also made a lot of British and Indian friends with whom I explored the historic city of Oxford. The most daunting part of my course was writing my thesis on Serengeti Mara Ecosystem’s Grant gazelle. After several hours of hard work, countless drafts, and stringent supervision the thesis finally materialised. The submission was a very emotional day. Throughout my three years at university, all my tutors, professors, and academic advisors were extremely helpful and caring.

Initially, I did not understand the value reports and essays hold in this field, the degree helped realise their significance and garner skills to master these. These few years have been a life-changing experience and worth it. I now await more opportunities and do my best in zoology.

The author is a laboratory technician and studied Zoology at Oxford Brookes University, UK

