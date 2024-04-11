'Withdraw Privatisation Of Sainik Schools' Kharge Urges President Murmu

Sainik School/ File pic | For Representational purposes

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, has urged for a withdrawal of the privatization of Sainik Schools. He further implored President Murmu to nullify agreements inked for the establishment of Sainik Schools under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Concerns over new PPP model:

Expressing concern over the privatization of Sainik Schools via a new PPP framework, the Congress voiced its disapproval, alleging that 62% of these institutions are reportedly under the control of BJP-RSS leaders.

Demand for complete withdrawal

"The INC demands the complete roll back of this privatisation policy and annulment of these MoUs, so that children studying at Armed Forces Schools retain desired character, vision and honour required for the service of the nation," the Congress said on its X account.

The decision to introduce Sainik Schools under the PPP model was made in 2021, Kharge noted, highlighting that agreements have been finalized for 40 out of the proposed 100 new schools under this arrangement.

According to the new model, the central government extends an Annual Fee Support covering 50% of the fees, capped at Rs 40,000 per annum, for 50% of the class strength from Class 6 to 12 based on a Merit-cum-Means assessment.

Allegations of affiliation:

Kharge further pointed out that a significant proportion, 62%, of the 40 agreements have been signed with individuals and entities affiliated with the RSS-BJP-Sangh Parivar. This includes families of chief ministers, several legislators, BJP functionaries, and leaders associated with the RSS.

Terming the move to privatize the independent Sainik Schools as a ploy to inject politics into these esteemed institutions, Kharge emphasized the urgent need for a complete rollback of the privatization policy and the rescission of associated MoUs.