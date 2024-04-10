Sainik School Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared, Direct Link Inside!

Sainik School/ File pic | For Representational purposes

The first set of seat allotment results for the All India Sainik School Admission Counselling have been released. By April 10 at 10 am, candidates who have been shortlisted and given seats at different Sainik Schools need to confirm their admission by taking the seat that has been provided to them.

Click on the link below to check the results:

Sainik School Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

How to check?

On the official website, those who filed for admission counselling rounds for classes 6 and 9 and appeared for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) can view their seat allocation results.



1) Go to pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling to access the official webpage.

2) Go to the homepage and select the "Sign in" tab.

3) On the login page, enter your password and username.

4) After logging in, proceed to the counselling outcome area.

5) Examine and save the outcome for your records.

Read Also Govt Trashes New Report Claiming 62% Of New Sainik Schools Allocated Based On Political Affiliations

Important dates

April 27 is the deadline for submitting paperwork and fees.

Verification of documents and physical examinations are planned for April 15 at 8 a.m.



The school fees at each of the chosen applicants' Sainik schools must be paid.

AISSEE 2024 results will determine which Sainik schools, including the 33 currently in operation and the recently authorised ones under the 40% and 60% routes, will admit students through e-counselling in 2024.