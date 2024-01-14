 Winter Vacation Extended For Jammu Summer Zone Schools Amid Ongoing Weather Conditions
Stay updated on the extended winter vacation for Jammu Summer Zone schools due to ongoing weather conditions. The break for students up to 8th class will continue until January 17, 2024, ensuring safety amid challenging weather circumstances.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
School Winter Vacations Extended in Jammu Summer Zone | Representative Image

The Directorate of School Education Jammu has decided to extend the winter vacations for schools situated in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division due to ongoing winter weather conditions. The official order, dated January 6, 2024, details the decision, applying to both Government and Private recognized schools.

This extension is a response to the prevalent winter conditions, and the Directorate has declared that the winter break for students up to the 8th class will continue until January 17, 2024. The decision takes into account the safety and well-being of students and staff amid challenging weather circumstances that can impact travel and daily routines.

To facilitate this extended break, schools will operate with revised timings from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM during this period. The altered schedule aims to strike a balance between allowing students additional time for vacation and ensuring that educational activities can resume without causing undue disruptions.

Winter vacations are crucial in regions where extreme weather conditions can pose challenges for commuting and outdoor activities. By extending the vacation period, educational authorities aim to provide a safer environment for students and staff. This approach is aligned with prioritizing the welfare of the education community during adverse weather conditions.

Parents and stakeholders are encouraged to stay updated on any further developments or changes in the schedule through official communication channels from the Directorate of School Education Jammu.

