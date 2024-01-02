Shocking: Student Risks Life To Reach School, Video Goes Viral

Shocking: Student Crosses River On Rope For School, Video Goes Viral | Image Credit - Screengrab from video

A captivating video circulating on social media sheds light on the extraordinary challenges some students endure to pursue their education.

Shared on the 'X' platform, the viral footage captures a young schoolgirl embarking on a perilous journey to reach her school. The courageous student navigates a swiftly flowing river by resorting to rope ziplining, displaying remarkable determination despite the absence of safety precautions or harness.

Salute to this girl's spirit to go to school. No force can stop her being successful! pic.twitter.com/k5xS5DkdfL — We Hindu (@SanatanTalks) July 4, 2022

Viral Video On 'X'

The video, which has garnered significant attention across various social media platforms, sparks concerns about student safety and prompts a broader discussion on the responsibilities of educational institutions.

Identity Unkown Of The Student In The Video

However, the identity of the girl, the specific school or institution involved, and the location remain undisclosed, leaving viewers with a sense of unease regarding the challenges students may encounter on their way to receive an education.

Netizens Express Concern

Expressing concerns and reacting to the video, netizens had varied reactions. A user on 'X' commented, "Big risk, where is the government and her parents?"

Another user shared similar sentiments and wrote, "I am feeling ashamed! Does govt exist?"

"Shame on people who didn’t build a bridge!", commented another user.

Expressing concern about the students safety, a user wrote, "I hope she can return home safe."