"Will Work To Get To The Bottom To Curb Incidents," Says Rajasthan Deputy CM On Kota Student Suicides

ANI

In the wake of rising suicide cases of students in Rajasthan's Kota, Premchand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Rajasthan expressed concern saying that cases of suicide by students is a serious matter for the government, adding that he will work to get to the bottom to curb the incidents.

"We had earlier also formed a committee to investigate. There are many reasons for suicide, and we will work to get to the bottom of them so that such incidents can be curbed," said Rajasthan's Deputy CM.

Bairwa's statement came after another suicide case was reported from Kota where a NEET aspirant died by hanging on Sunday in Rajasthan's Kota.

The deceased student, identified as Bharat, was a resident of Rajasthan's Dholpur. He was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota, the police had informed.

Also, a suicide note was received near the deceased's body. According to the police, the two-line suicide note read, sorry father, this time also I will not be selected. The police said that the suicide note indicates that the student was stressed because of his studies.

It is pertinent to note that this was the 10th suicide case reported from Kota, where the student self due to study-related stress.