Why the UK is a good study destination for Aerospace Engineering

Since I was a child, I have always been intrigued by aircraft and so I chose to pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering. We don’t have many great options in India if you want to have a career in aerospace engineering, so I started looking for universities in the UK. I went through various ranking websites to compile a list of top universities in the UK.

During my research, I discovered that the University of Sheffield was the best option for me because all the faculty buildings were within a 10-minute walking distance from each other, and the distance from my student accommodation in the city centre is also within a 10-minute walk which has improved my student life in Sheffield.

I was introduced to world-class labs and professors at the University and had easy access to the academics to clear any doubts personally or attend a tutorial session. Moreover, my University was the first institution in Sheffield to launch Iforge, a student-led project where students make and create different things that can be straight out of someone’s imagination. This was my primary motivation for enrolling in the Aerospace Engineering programme in the UK.

Studying Aerospace Abroad

Studying at a University in the UK has been one of the best experiences of my life. I believe that education abroad is more practical than education in India because all the theories we learned in week one were followed by a lab experience for the same topic in week two, and so on. I don’t want to make a comparison between the two institutions but one of my aerospace friends was making various paper planes in India, but here for our second-semester project, we planned and built a fly-around plane from the ground up. As a result, studying abroad has enhanced my creativity and decision-making abilities. Project Sunride, Project Sunstratos, and F1 racing are just a few of the student-led initiatives at the university which helps us.

Student led Projects

I am a member of Project Hex, which is working on a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) prototype and is dedicated to UAV research and development. Participating in numerous student-led projects not only improves your CV but also allows you to gain new skills. Since most of these projects are run by seniors, it is a terrific chance to meet new people. If you ask me how to get into the top universities, my simple answer is don’t just study but also consider what additional talents you can gain to secure a position at your ideal university.

(Bhagya Patil pursuing MEng Aerospace Engineering at the University of Sheffield , UK.)

