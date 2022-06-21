Ukraine: 900 teachers join Armed Forces says Edu minister Serhiy Shkarlet

AP

Serhiy Shkarlet, Ukraine's Education Minister, revealed that 900 teachers have joined the country's armed forces since Russia's invasion of Kiev began.

According to Ukrayinska Pravda, Shkarlet told local media on Monday that 513 of the 900 are qualified teachers, while another 377 are currently pursuing their teaching credentials.

"We are proud of each and every one of them, we have people who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Ministry of Education, too," he said.

The Minister also mentioned bomb shelters in schools, which are set to resume in-person classes on September 1.

According to Shkarlet, 25% of all schools have equipped bomb shelters, allowing kids to attend school in person.

"As of today, and depending on the security situation at the time, the school year is set to begin on September 1. Everyone is tired of online teaching, but active hostilities continue in eight of the oblasts (regions). It is impossible to resume in-person classes in the areas near the frontline," continued the Minister.

He noted that it is the responsibility of school founders, in most cases the local governments, to ensure the availability of adequate bomb shelters in each school.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science said that some Ukrainian schools will have to organise in-person teaching in shifts because the bomb shelters might not be able to accommodate all of their students at once.

