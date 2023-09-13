Who Was Jaahnavi Kandula? Indian Student killed After Seattle Police Car Hits Her

Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a seattle police car | Facebook

The video of a US SPD cop has taken the internet by storm in which the police personnel is making fun of a deceased Indian student who was hit by a Seattle Police officer's car. Earlier in January this year, an Indian Student, Jaahnavi Kandula was struck and killed by Officer, Kevin Dave, a colleague of the cop making fun of the student in the video.

The SPD cop (Auderer) in the video could be heard saying, "she’s dead," Auderer then laughs and says "it’s a regular person,". He then went on to say "just write a check - $11,000, she was 26 anyway, she had limited value."

23-year-old exchange student Jaahnavi Kandula from India was killed when she was hit on a crosswalk by a Seattle Police car travelling at 119 kph in a 40 kph zone. This video shows Seattle Police Officers’ Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer laughing and joking after he arrived… pic.twitter.com/U2SQk7Jrrr — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) September 12, 2023

Who is Jhanvi Kandula?

Jhanvi Kandula, a native of southern Indian state, Andhra Pradesh was hit on a crosswalk by Seattle cop's car on January 23, the vehicle was travelling at 74 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the reports. The student from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh was due to graduate this December from the Northeastern University campus in South Lake Union.

Jhanvi (23) went to the US from Bengaluru on a student exchange program in 2021 to pursue master’s degree, she was on her final year of Master of Science in Information Systems at the Engineering college.

She was hit at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street within moments of the car reaching the top speed, according to various media reports. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

