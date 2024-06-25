Who Is Simon Mak? India’s First AI University Gets American VC

Prof Dr. Simon Mak |

India’s first artificial intelligence university, Universal AI University (UAIU), has appointed international strategist and multiple award-winning professor Simon Mak as its vice-chancellor. Mak is the first non-Indian to hold the position of founding vice chancellor of an Indian institution, according to HT sources.

Academic background of Simon Mak

Mak’s academic background includes an MBA and Ph.D. from the SMU Cox School of Business in addition to a B.Tech from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During his time as the executive director of SMU Cox's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship, he conducted research on blockchain technology and created the first MBA programme on the subject.

While expressing his enthusiasm for his role, Mak said, "It is one of the finest opportunities to be at India's first AI university in this capacity, especially when the country is at the crossroads of becoming a global economic power by producing talented leaders and managers to lead world businesses and startups."

He added, "I would like to bring the highest ethical standards to university education in India, as I have personally experienced the entrepreneurial mindset needed to grow a world-class business school."

According to the HT reports, Mak, who has expertise in both academia and Silicon Valley businesses, will work closely with the university's chancellor, Professor Tarundeep Singh Anand. His main goal will be to preserve the highest ethical standards in education while boosting UAIU's reputation throughout the world with an inventive, AI-driven curriculum.

"Being well-acquainted with the strategic and entrepreneurial landscape, Dr. Mak recognises that UAIU is distinctively unique and excellent, providing the finest blend of multilateral AI-led education in various streams to create global corporate leaders of the future," said Chancellor Anand.