Universal Ai University Partners With The World's Top French Design School, RUBIKA

Universal AI University, India's first artificial intelligence university, has collaborated with the world's top design school, Rubika, to commence a design school on its campus in Karjat.

RUBIKA is a globally reputed design school from France with campuses in France, Canada, and Reunion.

Courses Offered

The Universal Ai University and RUBIKA Design School partnership will offer a four-year Bachelor of Design (B. Des.) and an integrated five-year Master of Design (M. Des.) in Transportation Design, Product Design, UX/UI Design, Animation, Video Game Art, and Video Game Design.

In the subsequent years, more programmes will be introduced, such as digital design, interaction design, and tech-art.

Under the joint initiative, RUBIKA will provide its curriculum and pedagogical standards and share its world-class faculty with the Universal AI Design programmes.

Benefits and key features

The students will be able to access state-of-the-art studios at RUBIKA India in Pune for nine months as part of an internship across two semesters in the first and third years.

The key features of the programmes will be project-based pedagogy, industry-relevant curriculum, hands-on learning, and masterclasses by the world's leading design experts and professionals in their respective fields. The students will also have round-the-cclock access to the laboratories.

Prof. Tarundeep Anand, Chancellor, Universal Ai University, said, "We are delighted to partner with RUBIKA, the premier design school in the world, and excited to provide exhilarating design careers to our students with access to the best teaching and learning techniques the world has to offer here in India. I believe there is a massive talent shortage in the western world, and Universal AI graduates will be able to make a mark across the world.".

Commenting on this partnership, Manoj Singh, CEO of RUBIKA India and the board member of RUBIKA France, said, "We are pleased to partner with such a forward-thinking university as Universal AI University. We believe this partnership will define the future of design education and the eco-system in India and ensure Indian students have access to a global faculty, learning resources, and best practices in design education.".

Stephane Andre, the CEO of RUBIKA France, said, "This partnership with Universal Ai University is a significant milestone in our commitment to global education. Together, we will empower the students with a brighter future in the field of design.".

RUBIKA School

Classified as the top-rated school by Rookies, RUBIKA has been ranked as the second-best international animation school in the world in 2019 by Animation Career Review and the first in video games in France by Le Figaro since 2015.

The school has won more than 150 international awards in industrial design. RUBIKA has an alumni network of more than 5000 students from about 50 countries.

These students have won some of the most prestigious awards and have brought laurels to various animation film festivals and game design competitions. On the other hand, Universal AI University is India's first artificial intelligence university and the world's third AI university, established in Karjat near Mumbai by CEOs who have led multi-billion-dollar businesses across the globe.

The university has been endorsed by 60 global CEOs. The aim of Universal AI University is to bring the world's best-quality international curriculum and andragogy to India.