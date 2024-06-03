'Ek Chamaat Maarenge, Bihar Pahuch Jaegi': HSBC Employee Accuses Colleague Of Ethnic Humiliation

Workspace is where one tends to spend about 1/3 of their day, and therefore it is essential to be in a stable and palatable environment to be at one's productive best. Therefore, workplace toxicity is an aspect that has been the focus of the human resource paradigm and society at large.

Ethnic Discrimination At Work

Despite the attention this facet of employment has received in the past decades, incidents of toxicity at workplaces of different modalities and intensities have frequently emerged in the recent past.

In a recent development, an X user took to the platform to tell the tale of an employee of the financial behemoth, HSBC. In a photograph shared by the X user, the employee in question was allegedly subjected to ethnic humiliation at the hands of a colleague.

The X user shared a copy of the letter that the alleged victim had written to the bank's management, revealing her ordeal.

The user who shared the story, posted a photograph of the letter, by saying, "Workplace toxicity is for real".

Workplace toxicity is for real. Kudos to Nikita for taking her stand!! #hsbc #worktoxicity. pic.twitter.com/TwkymMqZen — Shashank Rustagi (@SRustagi1996) June 2, 2024

According to the employee who wrote the letter, this incident came to pass on April 22, 2024. And the alleged incident came to pass during lunch time.

She gives details of her ordeal by saying, "The exact remarks which was used by him is 'Ek chamaat maarenge, Bihar pahuch jaegi'. The colleagues who were there when this incident happened are Goga Pujitha, Sai Prasad Papisetty, and Jaya Lakshmi Bhimarasetti."

Courageous Employee Stands Up

She was intimated with a physical threat and was ethnically abused in the process.

She further added, "I understand that addressing such matters can be sensitive, but I felt it was important to bring this to your attention as it directly impacts my well-being and my ability to perform effectively in the workplace."

This once again lays emphasis on the need for better communication, with a more meaningful approach, that would make an actual difference, rather than remaining a lip-service and a cosmetic exchange.

Workplace toxicity is not only something that affects an individual, but also the collective productivity of the organisation. This in turn also affects society at large and, therefore, needs to be dealt with diligently.